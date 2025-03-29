When New Road was at the heart of Peterborough's nightlife
It is a bit of a sorry sight now, but this photo from just over a decade ago shows Peterborough city centre’s New Road in a better light.
You can see MYU Bar, which had not long been open, New York New York and Liquid, all part of the Luminar nightclub empire, and which closed at the end of 2014.
Apart from a very brief resurgence in 2021/22, when Club Liberation and Rhythm Room appeared and disappeared – just 2020 World Buffet has been flying the flag for that side of the street.
Here’s a gallery of clubbers at Bar Rock in 2012. The former Chicago Rock Cafe later became MYU.