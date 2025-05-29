Westminster Life: Homes fit for Forces families

Everyone who serves our country should be able to count on safe, secure, and comfortable housing, says Sam Carling MP

Our armed forces are incredibly important, and if we want more people to choose a military career, we need to make sure the whole offer is strong, writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

That means fair pay and proper support, but it is also about knowing your home is safe, looked after, and somewhere your family can feel settled.

Too many service families have been let down on that front for too long. Housing contracts signed decades ago locked us into a system that put profit ahead of people. It left families stuck in substandard homes with no clear route to get problems fixed – and little power to hold anyone accountable when things went wrong.

That’s something I’ve seen first-hand here in North West Cambridgeshire. RAF Wittering is one of the key bases in our region – I’ve heard directly from constituents whose accommodation has been left in a poor state, with repairs taking far too long and serious issues going unresolved. It’s completely unacceptable. At Defence Questions, I raised those concerns and asked the Minister to guarantee that managing agents will be properly held to account. I’ll keep pushing to make sure that happens.

This can’t be fixed with a sticking plaster. What we need is proper reform - and I’m glad the government is making a start. This month, Defence Secretary John Healey announced a new Consumer Charter for military housing, alongside a broader Defence Housing Strategy due later this year. The aim is to stop the rot and build a system that puts service families first.

The Charter includes new standards for move-in conditions, a named housing officer for every family, and a clearer, quicker complaints process. Urgent repairs will have set timelines - in line with Awaab’s Law on social housing safety. The worst homes will be prioritised for renovation, with 1,000 properties refurbished as part of the initial programme.

These improvements follow a major step taken earlier this year when 36,000 military homes were returned to public ownership, a reversal of the 1996 privatisation deal that has cost taxpayers and families dearly. That change alone has saved £600,000 a day and gives us a much better chance of getting things right from now on.

There’s a long way to go, but this is a serious start. I’ll be watching closely to make sure the voices of families here in North West Cambridgeshire are heard throughout the process – and that bases like RAF Wittering see the benefit of these changes. Everyone who serves our country should be able to count on safe, secure, and comfortable housing – and it’s time we made that a reality.