Westfield Road bridge in Peterborough is set to be closed to traffic for five days.

The closure – which will affect motorists travelling in both directions, is being put in place for ‘highways improvements.’

It will be introduced on Monday, July 14, and will last until Friday, July 18.

Peterborough City Council said diversion routes will be signposted.