Werrington Carnival: Trip down memory lane with 20 photos spanning two decades

As Werrington celebrates it’s 2023 Saturday’s Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade, here’s a blast from the past

We have taken a walk down memory lane as Werrington has enjoyed it’s annual carnival again this weekend.

Our photographer David Lowndes has been on hand covering the carnival for the Peterborough Telegraph – with a special photographic article in print and online to follow!

We’ve delved into the archives to search for 20 photos from 20 years ago – from the parade back in June 2003.

A few familiar faces were back again this weekend – with their own little ones following in family footsteps.

Take a look through the next photographs to see if there’s anyone you recognise from years gone by:

1 . 2003 - Werrington carnival parade Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . 2003 - Werrington carnival parade. Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . 2003- Werrington carnival parade Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . 2003 -Werrington carnival parade Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT Photo Sales