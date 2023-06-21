News you can trust since 1948
Werrington Carnival: Trip down memory lane with 20 photos spanning two decades

As Werrington celebrates it’s 2023 Saturday’s Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade, here’s a blast from the past
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

We have taken a walk down memory lane as Werrington has enjoyed it’s annual carnival again this weekend.

Our photographer David Lowndes has been on hand covering the carnival for the Peterborough Telegraphwith a special photographic article in print and online to follow!

We’ve delved into the archives to search for 20 photos from 20 years ago – from the parade back in June 2003.

A few familiar faces were back again this weekend – with their own little ones following in family footsteps.

Take a look through the next photographs to see if there’s anyone you recognise from years gone by:

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003

1. 2003 - Werrington carnival parade

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003

2. 2003 - Werrington carnival parade.

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003

3. 2003- Werrington carnival parade

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003

4. 2003 -Werrington carnival parade

Werrington carnival parade making its way through the village back in 2003 Photo: PT

