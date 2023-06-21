Werrington Carnival: Trip down memory lane with 20 photos spanning two decades
As Werrington celebrates it’s 2023 Saturday’s Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade, here’s a blast from the past
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:16 BST
We have taken a walk down memory lane as Werrington has enjoyed it’s annual carnival again this weekend.
Our photographer David Lowndes has been on hand covering the carnival for the Peterborough Telegraph – with a special photographic article in print and online to follow!
We’ve delved into the archives to search for 20 photos from 20 years ago – from the parade back in June 2003.
A few familiar faces were back again this weekend – with their own little ones following in family footsteps.
Take a look through the next photographs to see if there’s anyone you recognise from years gone by:
Page 1 of 5