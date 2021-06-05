Were you at this Tom Jones concert in Peterborough in 2019?
Were you or someone you know at the Tom Jones concert in Peterborough in 2019?
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:32 pm
The music legend betled out classics such as Mama Told Me Not To Come, Sex Bomb, Green Green Grass of Home, What’s New Pussycat, It’s Not Unusual as well as singalong faviourite Delilah.
The packed crowd at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium also enjoyed support acts The Dunwells and Lottery Winner.
See if you can see anyone you recognise.
Page 1 of 4