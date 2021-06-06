Were you at this JLS concert on Peterborough Embankment in 2010?
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 5:00 am
The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its lookback at concerts held on the Embankment.
In July 18 2010, X Factor runners-up JLS were greeted by thousands of screaming fans. It was a particularly memorable moment for ex-Jack Hunt pupil Aston Merrygold, who got the chance to perform his famous backflip in front of a home crowd.
