Were you at this JLS concert on Peterborough Embankment in 2010?

Were you or someone you know at the JLS concert on the Embankment in 2010?

By Ben Jones
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 5:00 am

The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its lookback at concerts held on the Embankment.

In July 18 2010, X Factor runners-up JLS were greeted by thousands of screaming fans. It was a particularly memorable moment for ex-Jack Hunt pupil Aston Merrygold, who got the chance to perform his famous backflip in front of a home crowd.

See if you can see anyone you recognise.

1. JLS at Peterborough Embankment, July 18 2010.

2. JLS at Peterborough Embankment, July 18 2010.

3. JLS at Peterborough Embankment, July 18 2010.

4. JLS at Peterborough Embankment, July 18 2010.

