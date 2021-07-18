Were you at The Willow Festival in Peterborough in 2002?

As the year goes on, one thing that many are looking forward to is the return of live events. One of Peterborough’s most popular such events used to be the Willow Festival that took place on the Embankment.

Unfortunately, after various reported money issues and a dispute between organisers and the council, it has not taken place since 2015.

The Peterborough Telegraph has delved into the archives to bring you some memories from the festival’s heyday in 2002. Bad Manners headlined the event.

See if you can see any familiar faces.

