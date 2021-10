It was part of the UK Club Culture movement to give youngsters a chance to enjoy a nightclub environment - and not try to sneak into a late-night over-18s session.

Judging by these photos, taken in Liquid in New Road the city’s teenage clubbers certainly seemed to enjoy themselves.

Look out for more nostalgia galleries from the city’s club scene in coming weeks.

Look out for more nostalgia galleries from the city's club scene in coming weeks.

1. UK Club Culture night 2005 2005 at Liquid UK Club Culture night Photo Sales

