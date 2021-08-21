Olly Murs at a 2010 event for under 18s at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub
Olly Murs at a 2010 event for under 18s at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub

Were you at Liquid when Olly Murs visited in 2010?

Olly Murs was riding on the crest of the wave when he made this visit to Peterborough’s Liquid nightclub in January 2010.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 4:50 am

Weeks earlier the cheeky Essex boy had finished runner-up in the 2009 series of X Factor - and he hasn’t looked back since.

He made a special appearance at the New Road venue’s special under-18s night - and found time for a few photos with some of the young revellers. Were you one of them?

You can still view all of our previous nightclub galleries from the archives at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. Under-18s night at Liquid in 2010

