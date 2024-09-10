WATCH: Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes tells the story of the image of armed robber taken by ET snapper Rowland Hobson that was seen across the world

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 16:02 BST

Picture taken of robbery in 2011 won several awards for then chief photographer Rowland Hobson

Former Peterborough Evening Telegraph chief photographer Rowland Hobson worked in the city for nearly 35 years, taking pictures of young and old, royalty and sporting superstars.

But one picture taken by award winning photographer became more famous than the others – as he snapped an armed robber trying to escape from the crime scene in Peterborough city centre in 2011.

Following the tragic news of Rowland’s death this week, his former colleague and current Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes tells the story of that photograph

