WATCH: Ban for BMW driver from Peterborough caught drink driving

A man who was the first arrest as part of this year’s winter anti-drink drive campaign in Cambridgeshire has been banned and fined.

Ryan Smith, 26, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 December) after he was caught driving a BMW 3 series whilst almost double the legal drink drive limit.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Road policing officers pulled Smith over in London Road, just outside Peterborough city centre, as part of a routine drink-drive check.

A still from the police bodycam footage.

“Smith, who smelt of alcohol, initially told officers he’d had nothing to drink, but then admitted having had “a few” alcoholic drinks before driving.”

Smith, of Ringwood, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 December) where he admitted drink driving and was disqualified for 18 months and fined £250.

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “This was some good proactive work by our traffic officers who, unfortunately for Smith, were in the right place at the right time.

“There is no excuse for drink driving, it puts lives in danger and is not worth the risk. I would urge anyone who has concerns about someone who drives under the influence to report via our confidential hotline.”

The case comes as the force launches its festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

For information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit the force's dedicated web page.