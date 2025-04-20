Truckfest: Looking back at one of Peterborough's biggest annual events

Historically, at this time of year Peterborough would be preparing for the annual Truckfest show at the East of England Showground.

Thousands of people would descend on the city for a weekend of big engines, music and celebrities.

The event ran for 40 years, and was one of the biggest events on the calendar – normally taking place on the May Day bank holiday weekend.

However, the engines went quite in 2023, when the event was cancelled, as plans for a new housing development on the site moved forward.

Last year, Colin Ward of Live Promotions Events, which hosts Truckfest, said: “Truckfest has always been part of Peterborough, along with loads of other successful shows at the Showground, and we all still miss it.

“If the opportunity ever came along, we would not be alone in welcoming the chance to return.”

However, as the green light has been given to the housing plans, it seems unlikely we will see it again in the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look back through the archives at some of the best pictures of the event from down the years.

