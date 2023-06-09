Three drivers avoid totting bans at hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
June 1
Shaun Andrews (58) of High Street, Willingham
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £813, victim surcharge £185, costs £110. Six points on licence
June 5
Mamadu Balde (24) of Viersen Platz, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £215, victim surcharge £86, costs £110. Six points on licence
Kaife Hussain (29) of Keats Close, Lincoln
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Ian Partner (45) of Burdock Road, Bury St Edmonds
Guilty of speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Susan Boddington (66) of Alledge Drive, Woodford
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £67, victim surcharge £27, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marcin Janik (35) of Prospect Place, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stuart Morgan (37) of Hall Road, Outwell
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £128, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Six points on licence
Aimee Campbell-Nottage (29) of Trafalgar Mews, London
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £249, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. 12 points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Ravinder Bhadhal (39) of East Ferry Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £110. Six points on licence
Colleen Tyler (44) of Granary Court, Ramsey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £335, victim surcharge £136, costs £110. Six points on licence
June 6
John Sandifer (47) of Berwick Way, Heysham
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
June 7
Mariusz Pukalski (55) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure the transfer of household waste to an authorised person
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £312
Bulstock Ltd, of High Street, Wealdstone
Found guilty of driving a vehicle when maximum weight exceeded
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379
Milen Manolov (43) of Bradfield Road, London
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded
Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £263
Anita Jennings-Palmer, of Rectory Farm Close, Abbots Ripton
Found guilty of contravening a provision as to the use of a parking place at Waitrose
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88
Amy Reece, of The Whaddons, Huntingdon
Found guilty of contravening a provision as to the use of a parking place at Sainsburys
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88