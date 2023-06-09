Three drivers avoid totting bans at hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

June 1

Shaun Andrews (58) of High Street, Willingham

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £813, victim surcharge £185, costs £110. Six points on licence

June 5

Mamadu Balde (24) of Viersen Platz, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £215, victim surcharge £86, costs £110. Six points on licence

Kaife Hussain (29) of Keats Close, Lincoln

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Ian Partner (45) of Burdock Road, Bury St Edmonds

Guilty of speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Susan Boddington (66) of Alledge Drive, Woodford

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £67, victim surcharge £27, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marcin Janik (35) of Prospect Place, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stuart Morgan (37) of Hall Road, Outwell

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £128, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Six points on licence

Aimee Campbell-Nottage (29) of Trafalgar Mews, London

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £249, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. 12 points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Ravinder Bhadhal (39) of East Ferry Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £110. Six points on licence

Colleen Tyler (44) of Granary Court, Ramsey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £335, victim surcharge £136, costs £110. Six points on licence

June 6

John Sandifer (47) of Berwick Way, Heysham

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

June 7

Mariusz Pukalski (55) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure the transfer of household waste to an authorised person

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £312

Bulstock Ltd, of High Street, Wealdstone

Found guilty of driving a vehicle when maximum weight exceeded

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379

Milen Manolov (43) of Bradfield Road, London

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded

Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £263

Anita Jennings-Palmer, of Rectory Farm Close, Abbots Ripton

Found guilty of contravening a provision as to the use of a parking place at Waitrose

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88

Amy Reece, of The Whaddons, Huntingdon

Found guilty of contravening a provision as to the use of a parking place at Sainsburys