Three bedroom end terrace house for sale in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Three bedroom end terrace house for sale in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Take a look at the most popular property listed in Peterborough on Zoopla with a £170,000 guide price

This three bedroom end terrace family home is located in the popular area of Dogsthorpe.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:20 pm

Located in Central Avenue, the property comprises lounge, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, enclosed rear garden and driveway. It is the most viewed property in Peterborough on Zoopla in the last 30 days.

It will be sold by modern auction. Contact Connells estate agents on 01733 860203. Full details on Zoopla. See more property:www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/ideal-first-time-buyer-or-investment-flat-has-most-reduced-property-price-on-zoopla-in-peterborough-at-ps110000-3556045

