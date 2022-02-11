Located in Central Avenue, the property comprises lounge, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, enclosed rear garden and driveway. It is the most viewed property in Peterborough on Zoopla in the last 30 days.
It will be sold by modern auction. Contact Connells estate agents on 01733 860203. Full details on Zoopla. See more property:www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/ideal-first-time-buyer-or-investment-flat-has-most-reduced-property-price-on-zoopla-in-peterborough-at-ps110000-3556045
Page 1 of 3