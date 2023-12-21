The parties of Peterborough's Christmas past - 2007 at The College Arms

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST
This week’s nostalgic look at nights out in Peterborough features The College Arms – and people enjoying some pre-Christmas drinks.

The photos come from December 2007 at the pub in Broadway, where, no doubt, revellers will be doing very much the same thing.

As always, if you recognise someone be sure to let them know. And check out all of our galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Christmas drinks in December 2007 at The College Arms in Peterborough

1. December 2007

Christmas drinks in December 2007 at The College Arms in Peterborough Photo: PT

2. December 2007

Christmas drinks in December 2007 at The College Arms in Peterborough Photo: PT

3. December 2007

Christmas drinks in December 2007 at The College Arms in Peterborough Photo: PT

4. December 2007

Christmas drinks in December 2007 at The College Arms in Peterborough Photo: PT

