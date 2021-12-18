The Old Still- karaoke night in 2004

These photos from our archives date back to April 2004 - and it was karaoke night.

Were you there? Maybe you got up and sang!

If you recognise anyone make sure you let them know. And previous nightlife nostalgia galleries can be found at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. The Old Still in 2004 Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough Photo Sales

