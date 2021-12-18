Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough
Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough

The Old Still- karaoke night in 2004

No longer part of the Peterborough city centre scene, but back in the day The Old Still in Westgate Arcade was popular day and night.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 6:21 am

These photos from our archives date back to April 2004 - and it was karaoke night.

Were you there? Maybe you got up and sang!

If you recognise anyone make sure you let them know. And previous nightlife nostalgia galleries can be found at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. The Old Still in 2004

Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough

Photo Sales

2. The Old Still in 2004

Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough

Photo Sales

3. The Old Still in 2004

Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough

Photo Sales

4. The Old Still in 2004

Karaoke nights - 2004 at The Old Still, Peterborough

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4