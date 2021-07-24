A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003
A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003

The Met Lounge- clubbers on camera in 2003

18 years have passed since this crowd were pictured on a night out at Peterborough’s Met Lounge.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:37 am

Our regular stroll down memory lane is from the Bridge Street venue in 2003.

Were you there? Or do you recognise friends? Be sure to let them know.

If not, but you were part of the clubbing scene in the 00s, don’t worry. There are more photos from the archives at The Met, The Brewery Tap, Westside Bar, Liquid and more to look forward to in the coming weeks

1. The Met Lounge 2003

A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003

Buy photo

2. The Met Lounge 2003

A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003

Buy photo

3. The Met Lounge 2003

A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003

Buy photo

4. The Met Lounge 2003

A night at Peterborough's Met Lounge back in 2003

Buy photo
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3