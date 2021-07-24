The Met Lounge- clubbers on camera in 2003
18 years have passed since this crowd were pictured on a night out at Peterborough’s Met Lounge.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:37 am
Our regular stroll down memory lane is from the Bridge Street venue in 2003.
Were you there? Or do you recognise friends? Be sure to let them know.
If not, but you were part of the clubbing scene in the 00s, don’t worry. There are more photos from the archives at The Met, The Brewery Tap, Westside Bar, Liquid and more to look forward to in the coming weeks
Page 1 of 3