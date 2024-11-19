The first Peterborough Odeon - and other city buildings with a hidden past

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:39 GMT
A number of recognisable city buildings have a hidden or forgotten past

There was much excitement in Peterborough at the weekend, when the new Odeon cinema opened in Queensgate for the first time.

However, it was not the first time an Odeon Cinema has graced Peterborough’s city centre.

Those with long memories will recall how the New Theatre – which was also known as The Broadway Theatre – was an Odeon Cinema in a previous life, opening nearly 90 years ago.

But the theatre is not the only Peterborough building with a hidden past – here we look at some of the others – from old jails to war-time hospitals – which now have a very different purpose to when they originally opened.

What buildings have you spotted in Peterborough which now have a different use to ‘the good old days?’

The new Odeon cinema in Queensgate opened at the weekend

1. Odeon

The new Odeon cinema in Queensgate opened at the weekend Photo: David Lowndes

The New Theatre was originally an Odeon Cinema when it opened in 1937

2. New Theatre

The New Theatre was originally an Odeon Cinema when it opened in 1937 Photo: David Lowndes

The Embassy bar in Broadway used to be a theatre

3. Embassy

The Embassy bar in Broadway used to be a theatre Photo: Alan Storer

Sessions House is one of the most recognisable buildings in the city. It was built in 1842, and has been home to a restaurant, court house and prison - but now there are plans for a health trust to move in

4. Sessions House

Sessions House is one of the most recognisable buildings in the city. It was built in 1842, and has been home to a restaurant, court house and prison - but now there are plans for a health trust to move in Photo: David Lowndes

