The changing face of Peterborough city centre's Church Street
I think the man wearing the cream hat was Victor Holroyd – aka the “Christian Commando”.
He campaigned for peace by walking around the city with handwritten signs on his hat and back.
I am hoping readers will be able to tell us more about Victor – and maybe someone recognises the young boy you can see in the photo too.
The colourful flowerbeds in Cathedral Square have long gone – and so have many of the buinesses in the background – but the upper parts of the buildings remain pretty unchanged.
The Prudential with Curtess shoes and the Bakers Oven underneath is now Wildwood.
Paige shoes is now Kokoro and Wimpy has become Pizza Express while Barclays remains of course.
You can see more of Chris’ Then and Now features at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
•You can buy all of Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help with his breast cancer research fundraising.