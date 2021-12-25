The 12 pubs you might have used on Peterborough’s Crown To Town pub crawl

But at Christmas and New Year at the turn of the century it would have been something many would have taken on.

Some people did it slightly differently - if they couldn’t fit them all in. Some stuck religiously to Lincoln Road, others made slight detours to enjoy what The Hand & Heart (Highbury Street) and Bogarts (North Street) had to offer.

Here we turn the clock back and look at 12 pubs that hardy drinkers might have visited if they made an early start.

The Crown is still there to be enjoyed, of course, although many have since been put to other uses, mostly supermarkets.

The Hand & Heart is still popular with real ale lovers; Tom Lock is Tavan restaurant; Bogarts is The Ostrich, another pub well known for its beers and live music; Tut and Shive is now The Banyan Tree restaurant; and Wortley Almshouses is still going strong.

1. Crown to Town The New Inn became a nursery Photo Sales

2. Crown to Town The Greyhound became a supermarket Photo Sales

3. Crown to Town The Triangle is now a supermarket Photo Sales

4. Crown to Town The Old Locomotive is now a restaurant Photo Sales