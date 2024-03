Today (Friday, March 29) is the day many of us have been waiting for – the opening of the Peterborough Lido.

The outdoor pool is one of the most beloved attractions in the city, and the first keen swimmers were able to take a dip at 7am today.

The Lido is especially important at the moment while the Regional Pool remains closed.

We’ve put some pictures together looking back at the Lido from the past few years – perfect if you’ve just come back from the first outdoor swim of 2024

The weather isn't always great - but there will always be swimmers prepared for the wet conditions!

The pool is one of the most popular attractions in the city

The opening of the Lido is particularly welcome as the Regional Pool remains shut

This year marks the Lido's 88th birthday