Strong objections lead to refusal of ‘unacceptable’ housing development in Peterborough village

Plans for four new homes on the edge of a small village have been refused by Peterborough City Council following numerous objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant, Morris Bond, hoped to construct the new four-bedroom homes on land south of Mill Road in Maxey, near Peterborough.

The site is an undeveloped field adjacent to an existing housing development named Arthurs Court and just outside the village envelope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement, prepared by Cheffins on behalf of Mr Bond, acknowledged that the site was “technically” in countryside but argued that the proposal represented a “logical extension” to the existing development.

The proposed site for four homes south of Mill Road, Maxey Photo: Google

However, the proposal received multiple objections from residents, the parish council, ward councillors and various officers.

Maxey Parish Council argued that the development posed “multiple risks to safety, the environment, and the character” of the village.

City councillors Peter Hiller and Neil Boyce said the homes would “extend the built-up area of the village unacceptably” and would “detrimentally affect” the ‘countryside to urban’ aspect of Maxey Village Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local highway authority, a conservation officer and a tree officer all cited numerous reasons for objecting to the plans, while 11 residents also raised concerns.

A case officer report noted multiple reasons for refusal, including the argument that the proposal would result in “unacceptable erosion of the boundary of the village” and “generate suburban encroachment into the open countryside”.

Reasons for refusal had been discussed with the applicant, according to council documents, but it had not been possible to identify solutions.

Planners refused the application on Tuesday, June 24.