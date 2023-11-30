Stepping back into Christmases past with a trip to the shops

Chris Porsz has been delving into his Christmas sack for some seasonal pictures from years gone by.

Christmas season in Queensgate in the 1980s

Chris said: “Queensgate in the mid-1980s and I am sure PT readers will have some nostalgic fun spotting the many changes around four decades later.

“In my first picture I can see the plant covered sunken seat area and above, the former British Home Stores, the Reflections restaurant, Etams clothes and the K shoe shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Among the popular lighted fountains, note the man in wellies with a bucket and net scooping up the shiny coins for a local charity.

Christmas season in Queensgate in the 1980s

“The area changed to Crawfords and is now the Black Sheep coffee shop.

“The second picture shows the former Zales jewellers, Olympus Sport, Martin’s newsagents and C&A.

“If readers would like copies of my local photography books for unique presents then they are available at big discounts from the Unity crafts and gift shop in the former Paper Chase on the ground floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.

For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.