Some Peterborough city centre pubs you might remember

Old pubs of Peterborough you might remember
The city centre in Peterborough has changed dramatically over the years and quite a number of pubs have fallen by the wayside.

Saturday, 4th December 2021, 5:51 am

Many were demolished to make way for modernisation and redevelopment projects - such as Queensgate Centre - while others are still standing - closed or put to a new use.

Today’s nostalgic look at the Peterborough city centre pubs many people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributor, including: PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole, Neil McKenna and Linda Keeley.

How many can you recall?

1. Old Peterborough city centre pubs

The Bull & Dolphin in Bridge Street - which was popular in the 70s

2. Old Peterborough city centre pubs

The Greyhound in Cathedral Square was demolished in the 1970s

3. Old Peterborough city centre pubs

The Bell & Oak in Cathedral Square was demolished in the 1970s

4. Old Peterborough city centre pubs

The Six Bells, formerly the Rat and Carrot in Westgate, long since demolished

