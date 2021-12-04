Some Peterborough city centre pubs you might remember

Many were demolished to make way for modernisation and redevelopment projects - such as Queensgate Centre - while others are still standing - closed or put to a new use.

Today’s nostalgic look at the Peterborough city centre pubs many people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributor, including: PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole, Neil McKenna and Linda Keeley.

How many can you recall?

1. Old Peterborough city centre pubs The Bull & Dolphin in Bridge Street - which was popular in the 70s Photo Sales

2. Old Peterborough city centre pubs The Greyhound in Cathedral Square was demolished in the 1970s Photo Sales

3. Old Peterborough city centre pubs The Bell & Oak in Cathedral Square was demolished in the 1970s Photo Sales

4. Old Peterborough city centre pubs The Six Bells, formerly the Rat and Carrot in Westgate, long since demolished Photo: Midlands Photo Sales