Sisters reunited: "it was very tricky trying to sit on the window ledge again"

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “I remember as if it were yesterday that I wandered down Cromwell Road 44 years ago and spotted three girls sat on a window ledge watching the world go by. I never thought I would ever see them again but in 2013 thanks to the then Peterborough Evening Telegraph I met the trio for another picture to go in my book Reunions.

“I discovered that Itrat Begum on the left was the older sister with her twin sisters Shehnaz and Rukhsana.”

“We often used to perch in the window and watch what was going on in the road,” said Shehnaz. “My twin sister and I were about seven and Itrat was nine. We loved riding our bikes with the other children in the street and were good friends with another set of twins. Mum said we were quite a handful.”

Itrat, Shehnaz and Rukhsana in Chris' original photo

The three sisters still live in Peterborough and see each other regularly. Shehnaz has a daughter and looks after elderly and disabled people, together with Rukhsana who has five children. Itrat works for the post office and is married with six children.

Rukhsana added: “It was wonderful to meet Chris again to recreate a fond snapshot from our childhood – although it was very tricky trying to sit on the window ledge again!”

