Simples! Peterborough's Compare the Market seeks to make business access to funds easier
Peterborough's Compare the Market has joined forces with a national finance firm to make it easier for companies to secure funding.
Price comparison website Compare the Market, based in Pegasus House, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has partnered with financial platform Swoop Funding, which streamlines access to business funding.
The agreement seeks to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with greater access to a varied range of funding product.
The companies say that by integrating Swoop's advanced funding platform with Compare the Market's extensive reach and user-friendly websites, SMEs will gain easier access to a larger range of financing options.
Bez Arbabzadah, Chief Financial Officer at Compare the Market, famous for its meerkat adverts featuring Aleksandr Orlov and sidekick Sergei, said: “Our purpose is to make great financial decision making a breeze for everyone.
"By partnering with Swoop Funding, we are enhancing our customer offering to deliver helpful and important financial solutions to the businesses that need them most.
" We hope that this partnership will help SMEs thrive and enable them to seize new opportunities for growth."
Andrea Reynolds, chief executive of Swoop Funding, said: “UK SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, but too often they struggle to find the right funding to support their growth.
"Our partnership with Compare the Market is designed to remove these barriers by providing a simple, one-stop solution.
"Together, we are committed to empowering SMEs to navigate the financial landscape with confidence."
The partnership will also tap into the growing trend of alternative finance, which is expected to reach about £14 billion in 2024.
The two companies say this surge underscores the importance of making non-traditional financing options more accessible.