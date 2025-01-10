Shuttle bus between Peterborough and Farcet begins as works to fix collapsed sewer continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sewer works began in December

A shuttle bus between Peterborough and Farcet has been set up – as works to fix a collapsed sewer continue.

Broadway in Farcet was closed when the sewer collapsed last month – and is set to remain shut for around two weeks.

As a result, Stagecoach have agreed to run a shuttle bus service between Farcet and Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough while the road is closed.

The bus service will run for two weeks

Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Operations Manager, Hema Russell said: “Our customers in Farcet are really important to us, so we are very pleased to again be working with the local council and Anglian Water – everyone really wants to find a solution and have moved quickly to make that happen for local residents. Now the people of Farcet will still be able to get out to go the shops, go to work, or to meet friends and family.

“At Stagecoach, we always aim to take a down to earth approach, and this is just another example of that.”

County Councillor Andrew Wood said: “Following the recent work by Anglian Water in Farcet, a further area of subsidence has been identified. To enable successful upgrade of this pipework, it will be necessary to close the B1091 Broadway for a period of two weeks. Anglian Water will be funding the reintroduction of a Stagecoach Shuttle to enable access to and from Farcet whilst the work proceeds. They also plan to include weekend working to minimise the period of disruption. Whilst it is understood local residents will be affected by this work, it will enable essential upgrade to the water network for future years.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “This work is to repair a collapsed sewer. This originally caused a sinkhole in December, which our team repaired at the time. During these repairs, we carried out surveys of our sewers in the area and discovered another area of subsidence, which is why we’re back on site.

In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we fix the sewer, Broadway will need to be closed for around two weeks. Our team will be working over weekends to try and get the job done as quickly as possible"

Gavin Stanley, Senior Area Operations Manager for Anglian Water, added: “We’re really pleased that we were able to agree this solution with Stagecoach. Although this is essential work to maintain sewage services for our customers in Farcet and protect the environment, we recognise that roadworks can be disruptive, so it’s great that we’ve been able to find this solution with the council and Stagecoach. We’d like to thank everyone in Farcet for bearing with us while we carry out this emergency work.”