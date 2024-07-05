Shopworker Mara taking a break in Cathedral Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz captured Mara Whitby on film in 1983, sitting on a bench in Cathedral Square.

Mara worked in the Curtess shoe shop nearby and was on her lunch break with her supervisor, who was not available for the reunion photo in 2016 where Mara is holding a newspaper with the very appropriate newspaper headline ‘Get Back on the Bench!’

Mara said: “I started at the shop when I was 18 and did six months’ work experience and then I was taken on full-time and worked there for nine years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mara later worked for the Gateway supermarket in Rivergate, which is now Asda, then the Kempston shoe shop and later gave up work to look after her mother.

1983 - Mara Whitby is on the left

She added: “I loved meeting all the customers at the shoe shop and it got very busy on Saturdays and during the sales.”

Also in the original photo is Timothy Whites, which is now Nando’s, which was very popular and could also be accessed by a Bridge Street entrance, and the Norwich Building Society, which changed to the Yorkshire.