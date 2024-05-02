Science was in the blood for hospital stalwart Martin

Martin Drury at the old Peterborough District Hospital in 1984 - and at the site of the former hospital in 2021

Chris said: “I took Martin Drury’s picture in the lab at Peterborough District Hospital in 1984.

“He started working there in 1980 and worked in the haematology and blood transfusion labs.

“He is now retired after 40 years at PDH and then Peterborough City Hospital, where he was blood sciences manager.”

Martin said: “I have very happy memories of working at the hospitals.”

Martin, who is married with two step-children, likes cycling and wildlife photography.