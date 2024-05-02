Science was in the blood for hospital stalwart Martin
Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.
Chris said: “I took Martin Drury’s picture in the lab at Peterborough District Hospital in 1984.
“He started working there in 1980 and worked in the haematology and blood transfusion labs.
“He is now retired after 40 years at PDH and then Peterborough City Hospital, where he was blood sciences manager.”
Martin said: “I have very happy memories of working at the hospitals.”
Martin, who is married with two step-children, likes cycling and wildlife photography.
The reunion photo was taken in 2021 in Aldermans Drive at the old PDH site and near to where Martin has lived for the past 30 years.