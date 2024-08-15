Saturday girl Jennifer sets out her stall for reunion photograph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1985 I snapped a picture of Jennifer Hall who worked on the fruit and vegetable stall at Peterborough Market on Saturdays for about four years.”

She said: “I think I was about 17 when Chris took my photo.

“I was aware that someone was taking my picture at the time but I wasn’t sure who or what it was for.

“My niece saw it in the Evening Telegraph 30 years later and I realised it had been Chris.

“It was wonderful to meet the mystery snapper again at our reunion in 2015 and it brought back many fond memories such as the price of Granny Smiths, oranges and tomatoes!

“We got to know our regulars and were always very busy and it was a great shame to see the market being demolished in 2020.”

Jennifer has done a number of clerical jobs over the years and now works as a civil servant and is married with two children.