Rise in sexual offences in Peterborough

More sexual offences were recorded in Peterborough over the last year, despite overall levels of crime holding steady.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded 749 incidents of sexual offences in Peterborough in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 11% compared to the previous year.

At 3.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 2.9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a 2% rise compared to the previous year – though there was a 1% drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

Police forces across the two nations logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13% from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.

“It’s encouraging that more victims of sexual violence are coming forward, and we’ve been clear that police must raise the bar in handling such cases so victims know that they will be taken seriously and criminals responsible are put behind bars.”

The total number of offences in Peterborough stayed level, with police recording 20,838 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 102.8 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Peterborough included:

8,271 violent offences, a rise of 7%

5,577 theft offences, down 11%

2,141 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 11%

251 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 3%