Reunions: Back to school for Katherine
It was back to school for Katherine Barden who Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz caught on camera more than 40 years ago.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris said: “In 1983 I took Katherine Barden’s picture while she was doing doing her sums at Queen’s Drive Infant School.
“She went to the school between the age of four and six and now works as a civil servant.”
Katherine, who has a partner and two children, said: “I don’t remember my photo being taken, I found out about it on Facebook.
“My parents Iris and Les live just around the corner from Chris and often see him so helped to arrange the reunion.
“It was strange but enjoyable returning to the school (for the Reunions photo) as it has been updated and looks completely different, but it did bring back many fond memories for me.”
Chris’s very popular Reunions exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery ends on Saturday (March 23).