Our stroll down Memory Lane this week involves a dip into the archive from the New Road venue’s heyday in 2005.

Peterborough’s Chic ago Rock Cafe pulled in lovers of a good night out for 15 years - from 1998 to 2013.

And, the pictures we’ve featured this week are almost 20 years old.

The New Road venue had a performance that night from its national Rock Idol competition winner, who just happened to be Peterborough’s own Nicole Lawrence.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know and check out all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries on the Peterborough Telegraph website.

Here’s a flashback to a big night out at Peterborough's Chicago Rock Cafe in 2005:

1. 2005 at Chicago Rock 2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe, New Road, Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. 2005 at Chicago Rock 2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe, New Road, Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. 2005 at Chicago Rock 2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe, New Road, Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. 2005 at Chicago Rock 2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe, New Road, Peterborough Photo: PT Photo Sales