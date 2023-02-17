Retro: 12 photographs of fond memories snapped on a night at The Solstice in 2004
The memories of Solstice live on.
By Brad Barnes
2 minutes ago
The Solstice might have disappeared from the Peterborough city centre night-time scene a couple of years ago but we can still look back on fond memories.
Today’s gallery from the venue on Northminster Road comes from way back in 2004.
If you recognise a friend be sure to let them know so they can reminisce too.
