​The memories of Solstice live on.

The Solstice might have disappeared from the Peterborough city centre night-time scene a couple of years ago but we can still look back on fond memories.

​Today’s gallery from the venue on Northminster Road comes from way back in 2004.

If you recognise a friend be sure to let them know so they can reminisce too.

1 . Solstice In Crowd at Solstice Pub, Northminster Road. Photo: NationalWorld Photo Sales

