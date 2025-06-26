A night out at a Radicus gig at the Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2011placeholder image
Remember Radicus playing The Met Lounge in 2011?

By Brad Barnes
Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST
A gig featuring Peterborough punk band Radicus is featured in today’s gallery.

The photos were taken at city centre live music hotspot the Met Lounge, in Bridge Street, in 2011.

Plenty of support for the band judging by the number of Radicus T-shirts being worn.

If you recognise someone, remember to let them know.

1. Met Lounge

A night out at a Radicus gig at the Met Lounge in Peterborough Photo: Alan Storer

2. Met Lounge

A night out at a Radicus gig at the Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2011 Photo: Alan Storer

3. Met Lounge

A night out at a Radicus gig at the Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2011 Photo: Alan Storer

4. Met Lounge

A night out at a Radicus gig at the Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2011 Photo: Alan Storer

