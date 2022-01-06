Cafe en Seine in Peterborough in 2003
Remember Cafe en Seine’s Dubdup first birthday party in 2003?

Our delve into the archives takes us back to Cafe en Seine in Peterborough city centre.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:23 pm

Last week, we featured the venue on Broadway in 2002 (there are a few leftover images here also) but today we mostly feature the Dubdup first birthday bash back in August 2003. If you recognise your friends be sure to let them know.

There is also a photo from July 2003 featuring four finalists in a Young DJ competition at the venue - Shaun Carter, Matthew Crowson, Kirstie Marton and Luke Scarpinata.

Check out all of our nightclub nostalgia features at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro and in the PT out every Thursday.

