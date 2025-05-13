Regional Pool, Greyhound Stadium and Solstice Bar - 12 buildings Peterborough has lost

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th May 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 13:31 BST
Some iconic venues have been demolished over the years

Peterborough is a city of rapid growth, and in just a short space of time, a lot has changed.

Some of the most iconic buildings in Peterborough – some which were major parts of the city skyline, others played a massive part in the city’s life – have now disappeared – or are disappearing – for ever.

Here we take a look back into the past at just a few of those buildings – what are your memories of them?

The demolition of the Regional Pool is taking place at the moment

1. Peterborough Regional Pool

The demolition of the Regional Pool is taking place at the moment Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
Reader David Pybus' photo looking down Cowgate in 2009 shows the old Corn Exchange, which was knocked down, with St John's Square taking its place

2. The Corn Exchange

Reader David Pybus' photo looking down Cowgate in 2009 shows the old Corn Exchange, which was knocked down, with St John's Square taking its place Photo: David Pybus

Photo Sales
Peterborough District Hospital demolition work in 2015

3. Peterborough District Hospital

Peterborough District Hospital demolition work in 2015 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The old Bridge Street Police Station is now a hotel

4. Bridge Street Police Station

The old Bridge Street Police Station is now a hotel Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice