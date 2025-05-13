Regional Pool, Greyhound Stadium and Solstice Bar - 12 buildings Peterborough has lost

Peterborough is a city of rapid growth, and in just a short space of time, a lot has changed.

Some of the most iconic buildings in Peterborough – some which were major parts of the city skyline, others played a massive part in the city’s life – have now disappeared – or are disappearing – for ever.

Here we take a look back into the past at just a few of those buildings – what are your memories of them?

1 . Peterborough Regional Pool The demolition of the Regional Pool is taking place at the moment Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

2 . The Corn Exchange Reader David Pybus' photo looking down Cowgate in 2009 shows the old Corn Exchange, which was knocked down, with St John's Square taking its place Photo: David Pybus Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough District Hospital Peterborough District Hospital demolition work in 2015 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Bridge Street Police Station The old Bridge Street Police Station is now a hotel Photo: PT Photo Sales