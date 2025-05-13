Regional Pool, Greyhound Stadium and Solstice Bar - 12 buildings Peterborough has lost

Peterborough is a city of rapid growth, and in just a short space of time, a lot has changed.
Some of the most iconic buildings in Peterborough – some which were major parts of the city skyline, others played a massive part in the city’s life – have now disappeared – or are disappearing – for ever.
Here we take a look back into the past at just a few of those buildings – what are your memories of them?
1. Peterborough Regional Pool
The demolition of the Regional Pool is taking place at the moment Photo: Jim Mack
2. The Corn Exchange
Reader David Pybus' photo looking down Cowgate in 2009 shows the old Corn Exchange, which was knocked down, with St John's Square taking its place Photo: David Pybus
3. Peterborough District Hospital
Peterborough District Hospital demolition work in 2015 Photo: David Lowndes
4. Bridge Street Police Station
The old Bridge Street Police Station is now a hotel Photo: PT