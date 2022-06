Police uncovered nearly quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs as they raided a Wisbech home.

The £245,000 worth of cannabis was discovered at a house in Barton Road, Wisbech on Wednesday, after officers were tipped off by a member of the public.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Unfortunately no one was home, however an investigation has begun and enquiries are ongoing.”

Drugs found by officers during the raid

Anyone with information should contact officers at https://orlo.uk/F89MA of by calling 101.

