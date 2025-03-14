Political View: Decision affects our every day life

It’s another busy time for Council business. As you read this, the Cabinet meeting will have taken place where it’s likely to be agreed that the services provided by Peterborough Ltd are agreed to be brought back in house, subject to notice period, writes Conservative Group’s John Howard.

This decision is huge for the Council and for the residents of our city. So much of our budget is put to vital adults and children’s services. The percentage of the budget that is dedicated to these services isn’t the same percentage equivalent to the residents who rely on or use these services. Everyone has their bin collected, and most people may at some time or another enjoy the libraries, the museum, Flag Fen, the Lido or our leisure centres. These services all of us understand the importance of, because we see and use them in our daily lives.

We saw the outpouring of reaction to the administration’s proposals to mothball the Lido and reduce museum hours. These things matter to the public, and whilst the budget ratios never match the value we all see in these services and provisions, they matter greatly to the city. Therefore, this is a hugely significant decision, and the Conservative group want to see this as a chance to deliver the best possible outcome to the staff within the service and the public who use and benefit from the services.

In many previous columns we have asked for a true review of libraries which focuses more on how to extract the best from them and is less focused on closing them. Amazon lockers, prescription collections, post office counters, travelling bank counters-there are so many ways we can maximise the library estate and make it fit to serve 2025 and beyond. This decision could be good for our city, but only with the right energy and commitment put into the outcomes. We will hold the administration to account if this opportunity isn’t seized in the right way for our city.

We will also see an extraordinary meeting on Werrington Fields. However, sadly there is nothing extraordinary with the contents or suggestions in the papers. Our group’s view has always been that there is a compromise to find, but it certainly won’t be found in the papers. This is hugely disappointing to Councillors and to the ever-suffering Werrington residents and pupils too.

How an identical proposal can come forward after numerous DFE letters, scrutiny committees and cabinet

meetings, really does defy democracy. It’s hard to see at this stage what will happen next.

I talk a lot about how we get the next generation of politics, and I was delighted to attend the Hampton College careers fair last week. We got to talk about roles within the Council, and I spoke about political routes too. It’s something I wish I had at their age, and I’m delighted to be able to help ensure the next generation have the best chance to engage in politics if that’s their choosing.

•My friend Councillor Allen spoke in last week’s column about devolution. In this new world on the horizon, ensuring Peterborough has its voice will become ever more important. That’s why we have a real opportunity in the combined authority mayoral election to have our next Mayor as someone who knows Peterborough well, and will ensure we get our fair share of focus and funding.

Paul Bristow knows Peterborough inside out and has a positive programme for what he’d do as the next Mayor. As the election date nears, please do keep an eye on Paul’s updates in this pivotal election for Peterborough.