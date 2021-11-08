Werrington primary school reception classes rec16 EMN-161123-181442009
Pictures: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2016 - part three

Welcome to the third part of our nostalgic look back at Peterborough school reception classes from 2016.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 8th November 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 5:35 pm

Do you recognise anyone in these class groups pictured five years ago by the PT?

We hope these pictures will bring back some great memories for parents and pupils alike.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2016, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

Werrington primary school reception classes rec16 EMN-161123-183342009

2.

Northborough Primary school reception class rec16 EMN-161123-183021009

Brewster Ave primary school reception class rec16 Miss Cave's class EMN-161123-183331009

Brewster Ave primary school reception class rec16 Miss Forman's class EMN-161123-183320009

