Today’s second nostalgic visit to the Westside Bar on Broadway in the city centre comes from 2004 - a couple of years before the place closed for good.

If you recognise anyone make sure you let them know.

You can check out the photos from all of our strolls down Memory Lane here at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro - and there are more to come.

1. Westside Bar in 2004 Revellers in Peterborough's Westside bar in Broadway Photo Sales

