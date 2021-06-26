Peterborough’s The Bar - clubbers caught on camera in 2004

Today’s stroll down Memory Lane takes us back to the venue, on Northminster, in June 2004 - were you there?

Maybe you recognise yourself, or friends from when clubbers packed the place - which later became Halo and is now Coyotes - every weekend?

If not, but you were part of that scene, don’t worry. There are more photos from the archives at The Bar, Brewery Tap, Westside Bar and more to look forward to in the coming weeks.

