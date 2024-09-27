Peterborough's luxury boat builder Fairline Yachts is buoyant after Cannes award success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A luxury boat builder is on the crest of a wave after winning a prestigious design award.
Motor yacht manufacturer Fairline Yachts, based in Oundle, has been awarded Best Interior Design for its Squadron 58 model in the 2024 World Yachts Trophies awards announced during this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.
The World Yachts Trophies gala ceremony rewards the best motor boats and yachts from 13 metres to 140 metres launched during the year.
Miles Moorhouse, Head of Marketing at Fairline, based at Nene Valley Business Park, said: “This is another great win for Fairline and for a yacht which has been so well received since its debut at Southampton International Boat Show in 2023.
"It’s great to be recognised internationally at such a landmark event which celebrates the beauty of the yachting world.
"The Fairline team can be proud of a great record in these prestigious awards including wins in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and now 2024.”
The win follows Fairline’s lead concept designer Christian Gott being awarded Designer of the Year at the 2023 Boat Builder Awards for his work at the yacht builder including the Squadron 58.
Fairline says the Squadron 58 features a first for British boat builders with large hydraulically powered balconies on both sides, and an innovative bathing platform which doubles in size.
Earlier this year the company hosted a special open day at its manufacturing premises as it recruited more than 100 extra staff in an urgent attempt to fulfil its booming order book.