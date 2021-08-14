Peterborough’s Liquid nightclub 20 years ago - were you there?

Kemp was involved in some of TV’s highlights that year playing EastEnders villain Steve Owen of course, although he had made his name with chart topping New Wave band Spandau Ballet.

He certainly proved popular. Were you there on the night - and who were all those lucky ladies who got to have their photos taken with him?

You can catch Martin Kemp back in Peterborough on December 15 when he will be doing a DJ set at a Back To The 80s night at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

1. Liquid nightclub in Peterborough Martin Kemp at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub in 2001 Buy photo

