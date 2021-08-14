Martin Kemp at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub in 2001
Martin Kemp at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub in 2001

Peterborough’s Liquid nightclub 20 years ago - were you there?

Clubbers at Peterborough’s Liquid nightclub were treated to a visit by 80s popstar Martin Kemp on the night these photos were taken back in 2001.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:00 am

Kemp was involved in some of TV’s highlights that year playing EastEnders villain Steve Owen of course, although he had made his name with chart topping New Wave band Spandau Ballet.

He certainly proved popular. Were you there on the night - and who were all those lucky ladies who got to have their photos taken with him?

You can catch Martin Kemp back in Peterborough on December 15 when he will be doing a DJ set at a Back To The 80s night at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

