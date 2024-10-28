Closed for several years, and subject to a number of planning applications, it will be flattened to make way for flats - the latest Peterborough pub to suffer this fate.

The Elm Tree on Garton End Road has already been reduced to rubble with the site to be used for residential purposes too - seven houses.

Elsewhere in the city, planning permission has been given for the conversion of The Cavendish on Eastfield Road for religious and community use - with a house built on its car park.

On the same street, what next for The Wheatsheaf, closed for more than two years and sold by the brewery last year, and The Sportsman, closed and sold subject to contract? Both are prime for commercial or residential uses.

The former Ebeneezers social club on Grove Street is to become a community centre while on Westgate in the city centre there has been little sign of The Wortley Almshouses reopening since it was closed by the brewery last year.

The same goes for The Dog In A Doublet, near Thorney, a former Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year winner and Restaurant of the Year runner-up, which has been closed for more than a year.

