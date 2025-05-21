Peterborough's Bridge House and its magnificent Mitchell Engineering mural
The design celebrates learned scholars from history with luminaries such as Sir Isaac Newton, Archimedes and figures from mythology, including Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom and the arts.
The building was demolished in 2012 to make way for the redevelopment of the south bank area.
Fortunately you can still see the frieze as it was preserved and moved to Fletton Quays in 2018 and fixed to the side of a multi-storey car park.
Today the unfinished Hilton Hotel dominates the skyline and I certainly know which building I prefer!
•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.