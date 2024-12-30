Peterborough Telegraph Review of the Year: September and October - Great Eastern Run, Monopoly revealed - and dogs take a splash at the Lido

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:23 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:32 GMT
The Peterborough Telegraph takes a look back at 2024 – as Autumn, and heavy rain, arrived in the city

Autumn arrived with a bang in Peterborough, as one of the biggest events of the year took over the city centre.

The Great Eastern Run took place in October, and thousands of runners took to the streets, raising a huge amount for charity – and taking on the challenge of the half marathon, or the Anna’s Hope Fun Run.

The big reveal of the Peterborough Monopoly Set took place – and it was not a surprise to see Peterborough Cathedral take the prestigious ‘Mayfair’ spot. However, many charities and community organisations were also celebrated on the board for their work in the city.

The weather took a turn for the worse, with floods and heavy rain hitting the city, causing serious disruption.

There was also a sad good bye to Rev Carol Avery BEM. Rev Avery was much loved in Peterborough for her work at the church, and also as a charity and community campaigner.

She was brought to Peterborough Cathedral in a horse drawn carriage for her funeral, which was attended by scores of people.

The future of Peterborough Lido is currently in question – and it closed for the final time in 2024 with a special session allowing dog owners to let their beloved pets have a dip.

A special dog swim was the final event at Peterborough Lido in 2024

1. Peterborough Review of the Year

A special dog swim was the final event at Peterborough Lido in 2024 Photo: PT

We hope the Lido will open again soon in 2025

2. Peterborough Review of the Year

We hope the Lido will open again soon in 2025 Photo: PT

The dog swim was as popular as ever

3. Peterborough Review of the Year

The dog swim was as popular as ever Photo: PT

The Northern Lights gave a spectacular show in Peterborough

4. Peterborough Review of the Year

The Northern Lights gave a spectacular show in Peterborough Photo: PT

