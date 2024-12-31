Peterborough stepped into winter with an appeal to save the Christmas lights – with the council looking to raise thousands in sponsorship to be able to switch the displays on in 2024.

Thankfully, the money was collected – and there were big crowds to see former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison was on hand – along with Santa – to press the button and officially start the Christmas celebrations.

The council’s finances were under the microscope as the budget proposals were revealed – and there was big concern as it was proposed to ‘mothball’ the much loved Lido.

Other plans included closing libraries and other cuts to services in the city. Final decisions on the budget will be made early in 2025.

One of the other big stories hitting the headlines was the move to use the Dragonfly Hotel to house immigrants.

Away from politics, there was a blockbuster opening for the new Odeon in Queensgate, with Peterborough film star Warwick Davis cutting the ribbon.

Traditional celebrations were held in Eye for the Lantern Parade, with scores of people taking part in the annual event.

And the changing face of Peterborough city centre continued, with the opening of the Taste of Thailand opening in Cowgate.

