As the summer arrived in Peterborough, there were plenty of celebrations – and some big changes at Peterborough City Council.

Labour took control of the authority at the local elections in May, with cllr Dennis Jones being appointed as council leader.

It was a tense night at the count, with some seats won by just a handful of votes – including in Park Ward, where just two votes separated the winner and the runner up.

By the end of June, campaigning for the General Election was in full swing across the country, including in Peterborough.

As a relief from the politics, football fever arrived in Peterborough, with the European championships taking place in Germany.

Huge parties were organised in Peterborough as crowds gathered to cheer on the Three Lions, who eventually reached the final.

The annual Pride Festival also took place in Peterborough, with a huge turnout for the parade and other celebrations.

There were also music festivals, the Werrington Carnival, and the opening of the new Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop in Cathedral Square

