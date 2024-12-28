Peterborough Telegraph Review of the Year: May and June - Labour take over at city council, Euros fever hits, and city celebrates Pride festival

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:24 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:42 GMT
The third part of The Peterborough Telegraph review of the year – focusing on May and June

As the summer arrived in Peterborough, there were plenty of celebrations – and some big changes at Peterborough City Council.

Labour took control of the authority at the local elections in May, with cllr Dennis Jones being appointed as council leader.

It was a tense night at the count, with some seats won by just a handful of votes – including in Park Ward, where just two votes separated the winner and the runner up.

By the end of June, campaigning for the General Election was in full swing across the country, including in Peterborough.

As a relief from the politics, football fever arrived in Peterborough, with the European championships taking place in Germany.

Huge parties were organised in Peterborough as crowds gathered to cheer on the Three Lions, who eventually reached the final.

The annual Pride Festival also took place in Peterborough, with a huge turnout for the parade and other celebrations.

There were also music festivals, the Werrington Carnival, and the opening of the new Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop in Cathedral Square

There were celebrations for the Labour Party at May's elections

1. Peterborough Review of the Year

There were celebrations for the Labour Party at May's elections Photo: PT

Photo Sales
It is the first time in two decades Labour have led the council

2. Peterborough Review of the Year

It is the first time in two decades Labour have led the council Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Many of the results on the night were very close

3. Peterborough Review of the Year

Many of the results on the night were very close Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Euros fever arrived in Peterborough

4. Peterborough Review of the Year

Euros fever arrived in Peterborough Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LabourPeterboroughPridePark wardPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice