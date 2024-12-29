The political scene continued to change in Peterborough at a dramatic election night.

Less than two months after Labour took control of the city council, there were more celebrations for those with red rosettes in Peterborough on July 5 – as Andrew Pakes was elected as Peterborough MP and Sam Carling won the North West Cambridgeshire seat.

However, both seats were won by the narrowest of margins, with recounts needed for both constituencies.

Away from politics, the world’s eyes turned to Paris for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Athletes from Peterborough and the surrounding area excelled – with Jake Jarman picking up a spectacular bronze medal in the gymnastics.

Jody Cundy collected a handful of medals at Paris, while Lauren Steadman completed her Paralympics medal set with a bronze. Lee Manning narrowly missed out on gold in a nailbiting, dramatic wheelchair basketball final.

Champagne corks were popped for one Peterborough family who picked up a £1 million win on the Lottery, and there was a sad farewell to Posh hero and local lad Harrison Burrows, who left for Sheffield United.

It was a nervous time for many teenagers, who picked up GCSE and A Level exam results at the end of August.

And one of the biggest events of the year – the Peterborough Beer Festival – saw thousands raise a glass on the Embankment.

1 . Peterborough Review of the Year Jake Jarman's family celebrate after his bronze medal in Paris Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Review of the Year Labour claimed both Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire seats Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Review of the Year There was a dramatic night at the General Election after both Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire votes went to a recount Photo: PT Photo Sales